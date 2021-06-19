IHC restores licences of lawyers involved in vandalism

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restored licences of the lawyers who attacked the high court, earlier this year. According to the written judgement issued by a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), headed by Chief Justice Athar Minahallah, the attack over the IHC was unprecedented. Underlining the need for action against the lawyers involved in vandalizing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to forward complaints against the lawyers to the respective bar councils. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar has been directed to forward complaints against the lawyers along with the evidence. There is no provision in the law to file a complaint with the bar council within 90 days, the judgement read. The bar councils have been asked in the written judgement to see the complaints as per law and provide the right to defence to lawyers. “February 8 will be remembered as a black day in the country’s judicial history,” the judgement read. On February 08, after the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.













