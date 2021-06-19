Hum Style Awards to be held on July 4

After a year of limiting glitz and extravaganza of award shows to virtual mediums, Pakistan’s premier entertainment network, Hum Network Limited, is all set to host the return of red carpets, haute couture and trend setting fashion statements with its star-studded show Kashmir Hum Style Awards.

The ceremony will be held at a local hotel in Lahore on July 4. The presenting sponsor of the mega award show is Kashmir.

Featuring the biggest celebrities of the film, drama, music and fashion fraternity, the night will celebrate and acknowledge the stylish and trendsetting stars of the entertainment and fashion industry in numerous categories, with the exciting new category of Fashion Stylist of the Year.

The grand ceremony will be hosted by the stunning actor-producer Urwa Hocane and a super star heartthrob, a duo unseen before. The entertainment-packed evening will feature powerful performances from celebrities including the very talented Abdullah Siddique, Alizey Shah, Aima Baig, Risham Faiz Bhutta and more.

President HUM Network Limited, Sultana Siddiqui says, “The mega brand of HUM Style Awards empowers our artists from the booming entertainment and fashion landscape of the country. We are proud to be on the forefront of the entertainment industry and invested in its growth and will continue our patronage to the industry. With #HSA21, we aim to orchestrate an evening to remember after the difficult year that we have all collectively endured. Like always, we are committed to deliver fair results to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the nominees.”

With special focus on safety of the attendees, dedicated measures will be adopted to ensure all Covid-19 SOPs are followed.

The flagship event is conceptualized, designed and directed by the Hum Network Special Project and Events team. The hair & makeup will be managed by industry leader Nabila with N-Pro and N-Gents teams. The official stylists for the evening are Ammal Quadri and Mehek Saeed. The Red Carpet will be hosted by Munib Nawaz. The performances will be choreographed by Shazy and the performance costume stylists are Ebtisam Ahmed and Honey Haroon. Event’s backstage will be handled by Production 021. The PR and press will be managed by Take II PR. Giveaway partners for the event are Baabu, Body Essentials, Pearle, Aijaz Aslam Store & A Room of our Own.

HUM Network Limited was launched on January 17, 2005, with its flagship channel, HUM TV.

In a short span of 11 years, HNL has become the number one general entertainment network of Pakistan by creating a niche for itself with its stellar productions and for highlighting social issues and educating the masses. HNL plays are bagging awards for best TV plays consecutively since its inception and its popularity has gone beyond borders and is being watched all over the world including UK, Middle east, North Africa, North America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. HNL also boasts the first 24-hour food channel in South Asia, HUM Masala, the ever popular Style 360 – the most sought after platform for fashion and lifestyle, and HUM Sitaray, a rapidly growing family-based entertainment channel catering to multiple genres of drama serials, soaps, sitcoms, fashion shows, game shows and much more. Other than the channels, HNL also boasts its own publications including the highest circulated culinary magazine, Masala TV Food Mag, GLAM – a monthly magazine by Style 360 that focuses on glamour, lifestyle, arts and media, Masala Cookbooks, Bridal Couture Week Catalogues and Newsline, a monthly current affairs magazine. HUM Network Limited is Pakistan’s only publicly listed entertainment network on Pakistan Stock Exchange.