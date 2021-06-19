International German broadcaster to launch new drama serials ‘Her,’ ‘Pakistanis,’ ‘Unseen’

StarzPlay by Cinepax, Pakistan’s fastest growing streaming service has been keeping the country entertained with new blockbuster releases coming out almost every month.

After the launch of Power Book II: Ghost, Part 2 of The Spanish Princess, Hulu’s Emmy winning and critically acclaimed series The Act, Angeline Malik’s hilarious short film Khushkhabri Kay Baad, season 10 of The Walking Dead, and last but not the least, StarzPlay’s first original comedy series Khel Tamasha, the streaming service is now announcing a partnership with Deutsche Welle, Germany’s leading international broadcaster, to launch three documentary series ‘Pakistanis’, ‘Her’ and ‘Unseen’.

DW’s original production HER features universal, existential and controversial stories told by women themselves: What links them? What distinguishes them? What challenges do they face?

Meet women across South Asia and hear their stories – they may look different, live in different countries and be from different parts of society – but are linked together by their shared experiences and perspectives.

Each HER episode features three women from three Asian countries and different parts of society. The topics range from dating to beauty. They are universal, existential and controversial stories told by the women themselves: What links them? What distinguishes them? What challenges do they face?

The series Unseen travels through Southeast Asia and discovers the stories about people whose lives could be yours. Learn about the hopes and limits of the new technologies being developed to solve life’s challenges. Join us on an exciting trip in five episodes – one that will open your eyes to beastly challenges and promising solutions!

The series Pakistanis features the Polish vlogger Eva zu Beck discovering the stories and capturing the essence of what Pakistan is, especially the women here in Pakistan.

“We are excited to be joining hands with a partner like StarzPlay to reach out to Pakistan’s diverse audience who are interested in both entertainment as well as informative, valuable content,” said Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager for DW in Asia. “Our goal is to promote versatility and ensure that real life stories on important topics like women empowerment, cultural diversity, environment, technology and sustainability are accessible to people across the globe.”

Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman Cinepax Group, stated, “To bring diverse content to Pakistan, StarzPlay has always rejoiced in joining hands with friends across the globe. We take pride in promoting local content and also familiarizing locals with international content, enabling people to learn about different cultures and arts. StarzPlay is working on a few exciting collaborations this year which will keep you glued to your StarzPlay screens.”