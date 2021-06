The government of Punjab on Friday decided to regulate Uber and Careem online taxi services. All the vehicles of Uber and Careem will be registered in all the Punjab cities for which these companies will have to produce fitness certificates of the vehicles. The Uber and Careem drivers will have to get security clearance. Punjab Transport Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza has prepared a summary in this regard and forward it to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for approval.