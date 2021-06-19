KP to hold annual examination of primary to 8th standard classes

KP education department has decided to hold examination of primary to 8th standard classes.

All the educational institutions have been directed to hold annual examination from June 21 to 25. The result of the annual examination will be announced on June 28, 2021. The annual examination will be held in the subjects of English, Urdu, mathematics and general science. The schools will hold the examination from 5th standard to 8th standard classes as per old procedure.

The papers will contain brief questions and MCQs. The education related activities will continue in schools in private and public sectors from 8 to 10 as per Corona SOPs.