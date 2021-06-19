Lahore police book seminary teacher for raping student

Police on Friday registered a case against Mufti Azizur Rehman for allegedly raping his student at a seminary in Lahore Cantonment, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Sabir Shah, the student, in his complaint, has stated that Mufti has been raping him for several months, and that he even had complained to the seminary’s administration, but to no avail. ‘And now Mufti’s sons are threatening me,” he alleged.

A video had gone viral a few days ago in which Mufti Azizur Rehman could be seen raping his disciple at the seminary in Lahore.

While the student alleged sodomy, Mufti later came up with a video statement in which he denied raping his student, accusing his student of intoxicating him before filming the video. “When you see the video, you can clearly see my limbs are not moving automatically,” he argued.

The victim, on the other hand, alleged that Mufti even failed him in exams to blackmail him.