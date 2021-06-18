Parliamentary circus of incompetence

Winters in Lyallpur ( Faisalabad) were always fun, especially after the rigour of strait-laced Burn Hall in Abbottabad. That time of year was full of festivities. My uncle, Dr Abdul Majeed Khan, a veterinarian, worked for Lyallpur District Council. He was in charge of the annual horse and cattle show known as “Mela Muwashian”. It used to be a power packed event lasting for a week and attended by farmers from all over the Punjab.

Aside from trade in milking and breeding animals, we were treated to horse and dog racing, tent pegging, wrestling and other contests. It was Punjabi culture in full bloom. Evening entertainment consisted of either an Iranian or Russian circus as well as “talkies”; films screened in a tent. Refreshment stalls selling cane and orange juice and a variety of food and sweets were dotted throughout. All cousins and close family members were permitted to attend the circus. Food stalls, however, were out of bounds, but we would surreptitiously take our pick based on whatever our meagre allowance would afford.

Being the family of Dr Khan we would enjoy the circus from prime position in the front rows. It was thrilling watching the puppet shows, tight-rope walking, acrobats, jokers’ shenanigans, and, of course, the animals. Nevertheless, the highlight remained “Maut ka Gola” (“Circle of Death”) where daredevil motor bike riders caused our young hearts to nearly pop out of our chests. These memories from nearly six decades ago came flooding back when I saw the recent antics on the floor of the National Assembly.

Abusive language, physical violence, atrocious and gangster like behaviour played out for all to see. It reminded me of the fights that broke out among rival gangs during that “mela” of long ago. The police would beat the living daylights out of the perpetuators until they separated and skulked away. Our elders used to called them “ghundas”. Unfortunately, there in Parliament, the highest national forum, such disciplinary action is not possible; even if it is deserved by some of these “ghundas.” This is certainly not the culture of the Punjab.

Such lowly actions reflect the calibre of our parliamentarians. They may be the perfect fit for a circus but they clearly don’t fit the bill when it comes to being representatives of the people of Pakistan. They are puppets whose strings are pulled by a trio of masters: Nawaz Sharif supported by Maryam and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. They are either convicted, disqualified or rejected by the people. Led by an absconder, they don’t given two hoots about Pakistan’s future. They want to disrupt and destroy the country to the point where the third party intervenes and dismantles the existing set-up.

The actions of some ministers and Treasury members were equally deplorable. Jumping on tables and hurling expletives is playing into the hands of those who seek destruction to resurrect dynastic rule in order to loot and plunder. They are supposed to raise the level of discourse rather than stoop to the gutter.

Amid this entire hullabaloo the real reason for the Assembly session faded into the background: a budget session that is a statutory requirement to run the country. Party hacks are blinded by hate and partisanship. To them, it is either black or white. The opposition are prophets of doom and gloom. Everything is messed up and about to fall apart. On the other side, the treasury benches project themselves as saviours who took control of a sinking ship and turned it around. After reaching crescendo point, it took the “umpire” giving a slap across the wrist to wake both sides up and find middle ground.

How do you separate truth from fiction in such conflicting circumstances? After decades of experience I have learned one thing that never lets me down. Numbers don’t lie. Talk is cheap, especially if there are accomplished liars manufacturing falsehoods and manipulating reality. You require a soundproof environment to suss out the truth. Where everybody seems to have a price, the sale comes first and verity is always secondary.

Let us cut to the chase and talk facts. It’s really worth a try! We are headed for better times. CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) has attracted $25 billion in investments. IT exports have grown to $1.7 billion recording a 46-percent growth in 10 months. Digital footprints are expanding in all fields to formalise and monetise the economy. Progress is galloping towards less expensive hydro and nuclear power. The latest financing of Balakot dam is a shot in the arm.

Stock exchange value and volume has grown. Remittances were recorded at $2.8 billion in April alone. Assistance for farmers under the 2021-22 budget is worth Rs 110 billion and will bring relief to 70 percent of the population. The farming community has already been released from the clutches of the sugar mafia and helped through other relief packages. Manufacturing base has seen highest growth since 2011. The northern areas are developing fast. Textile sector is booming leading to a shortage of trained labour. This budget has a sharp focus on providing skills to the youth to improve employability.

Positive things are happening all around for Pakistan, not just one party. As Pakistanis, we must realise that, for the first time since the 1960s, we are becoming stronger economically, gaining respect from the international community and boast impregnable defence capabilities. Care for future generations is turning into a reality. It’s time to take off partisan blinkers and think of the country.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada