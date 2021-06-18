Pakistan seeks to strengthen strategic relations with UK: COAS

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday, according to ARY News (ISPR).

The discussion covered topics of mutual interest, regional security, particularly recent advances in the Afghan peace process, and coordination in the battle against COVID-19, according to the ISPR.

“Pakistan cherishes the UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs, and we look forward to optimising the strategic potential of our partnership based on convergences,” the army commander said during the meeting.

According to ISPR, the visiting dignitary praised Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability and promised to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

