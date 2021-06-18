Bulls return as PSX gains 81.04 points, closes at 48,238 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around Friday and witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 81.04 points, with a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 48,238.67 points against 48,157.63 points on the last working day.

A total of 750,651,177 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,117,427,764 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.669 billion against Rs19.606 billion the previous day.

As many as 383 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 210 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network, with the volume of 88,080,000 shares and price per share of Rs 9.12, WorldCall Telecom with the volume of 76,462,000, and price per share of Rs 4.12 and Byco Petroleum with a volume of 70,889,500, and price per share of Rs 12.86.

Rafhan Maize Company witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 44.55 per share, closing at Rs 9,500 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with a Rs 39.15 rise in share prices to close at Rs 926.60.

Gatron Ind. recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 40.99 per share price, closing at Rs 520, followed by Nestle Pakistan, whose share prices reduced by Rs 30 per share to close at Rs 5,750.