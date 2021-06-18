Transactions up to Rs25,000 per month to be tax free: Sima Kamil

LAHORE: Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, clarified the central bank’s recent directives to banks on adjustments to the pricing structure of online inter-bank financial transfers.

A maximum of Rs200 would be charged for a big transaction in a month, but online utility bill transfers will be free of charge, according to Kamil.

She claimed that before the coronavirus pandemic, some banks charged Rs100 and others Rs400 for cash transactions. SBP, on the other hand, has eliminated all fees for internet money transactions following the virus epidemic, she added

According to Kamil, following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, a charge for money transfers has now been established.

She said that transactions up to Rs25,000 per month will be free, but transactions beyond Rs25,000 will be taxed at Rs 10 for each transaction.

According to the SBP deputy governor, online purchases of up to Rs10,000 would be free of charge, but purchases of more than Rs25,000 in a month will be subject to transaction fees.