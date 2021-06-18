FPCCI assured resolution of issues of small chambers, SME sector

Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Salaeh Muhammad Khan Swati has assured the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) of resolving all issues faced by the business community, especially small chambers and SME (small and medium enterprises) sector.

Swati gave this assurance to the business community during his visit to the FPCCI Capital Office, said a statement issued on Thursday. He said that for the economic revival and development of the economy, continuous and stable efforts are needed. He said that the government is trying to create space for the business community for economic development and also taking steps for an investment friendly environment as well. He said that the tourism sector is also in the government’s focus. He said natural resources are also available in Pakistan but there is a need to facilitate local and foreign investors to promote this sector. He added that the role of the business community for all these efforts cannot be ignored at any stage.