Profit rates on saving schemes revised

The Ministry of Finance has revised profit rates on various National Savings’ schemes. According to a notification issued on Thursday, the new profit rates will be applicable immediately. The profit rate on 10-year Defence Savings Certificate has been fixed at 9.35 percent, Regular Income Certificate at 8.76 percent, and 6-month Short-Term Savings Certificate at 7.20 percent. Whereas, the profit rate on Pensioners Benefit Account, Shuhada Welfare Account, Special Savings Certificates, Behbood Savings Certificate and saving accounts will remain unchanged, the notification said. Earlier in May, the government made adjustments to returns on almost all national savings instruments with immediate effect. According to notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the return on Shuhada’s Family Welfare Accounts and Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts had been reduced from 11.52pc to Rs11.04pc with effect from May 19, 2021. Likewise, the profit payable on Bahbood Savings Certificates had also been reduced from 11.52pc to 11.28pc while return on special savings certificates has been increased from 8.8pc to 9pc. Also, the return on Defence Savings Certificates has been reduced to 7.68pc instead of about 9.52pc.













