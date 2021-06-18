Ismail calls for enhanced economic, trade cooperation with Iran

Governor-Sindh-Imran-IsmailSindh Governor Imran Ismail has stressed the need to further develop economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, saying the geographical location of the two countries is very important.

Ismail made the remarks during a meeting with newly appointed Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian who called on him at Governor House. He said that Pakistan and Iran are two neighbouring Muslim countries and they have great importance geographically. The governor highlighted the need for further promoting cultural and social relations between the two countries, adding that there are excellent opportunities for investment in Pakistan.

The Iranian consul general said that the two countries are linked by great historical and religious ties. “Relations with Pakistan are the result of mutual respect and sincerity”, he added. Nourian said that during his recent visit to Chabahar, he received proposals such as establishing a passenger sea transportation route and some joint economic projects, and hoped that with the exchange of expert and trade delegations between Iran and Pakistan these projects would be materialised.