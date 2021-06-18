Legendary Real Madrid skipper Ramos to quit club

MADRID: Legendary captain Sergio Ramos is to leave Real Madrid after a glittering, trophy-laden career spanning 671 games and 16 seasons, the club announced Thgursday. Real said there would be an “act of tribute and farewell” to the four-time Champions League winner on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez. The announcement follows an injury-wracked 2020/21 campaign where the 35-year-old Ramos appeared in only 21 games in all competitions, his fewest in a 16-year career at Madrid. He has played just five times since the start of the year. The veteran defender and national team captain was omitted from Spanish coach Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 squad because of his lack of playing time. Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, the sole Spaniard brought in during Perez’s first stint as president, the first Galacticos era that saw a major superstar signed every season. e is one of the club’s most decorated players, having won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey. He won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, and the European Championship in both 2008 and 2012, but has often been a polarising figure outside Madrid. Ramos holds the record for the most red cards in La Liga history at 20, and was sent off 26 times in all competitions for Madrid. A fierce competitor, he has come under fire for his harsh tackling including the infamous takedown of Mohamed Salah during the 2018 Champions League final that left the Liverpool star with a dislocated shoulder.













