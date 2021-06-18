46 more die of Covid-19 with positivity surging to 3pc

The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3 percent over the past 24 hours, according to the data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

The NCOC said that 46 more people lost their lives during the last twenty-four hours, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 21,874. The country’s caseload climbed to 945,184 after 1,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The new infections emerged when 37,196 tests were conducted during the said period. According to NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 36,215.

At least 113 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 344,512.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 19 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 10,586. The department added that at least 323,478 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.

The novel coronavirus infected 605 more people during the last 24 hours in Sindh, taking the tally to 330,525. According to a statement issued by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 14 more patients succumbed to the virus overnight as the death toll surged to 5,306. As many as 722 more patients recovered from the contagion, taking the total to 305,419 in the province, it added.