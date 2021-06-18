Karachi Airport put on alert ahead of rain spell

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials on Thursday have issued an alert directing the Air Department and the Fire Department of Jinnah International Airport Karachi to take emergency measures ahead of the pre-monsoon rains. Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rains and strong winds in Karachi between June 17 and 19. According to Karachi Airport Manager Imran Khan, lightweight equipment providing technical facilities to the planes has also been directed to be shifted to safer places due to inclement weather. It has also been directed to add extra weight to small planes and helicopters.













