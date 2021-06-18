MNAs barred from bringing sanitizer bottles in NA

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser barred MNAs from bringing sanitizer bottles with them during the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Akram Cheema was injured after being hit by a sanitizer bottle thrown at him allegedly from the opposition benches.

Following the directions of the NA speaker, the security staff of the Parliament House thoroughly checked the MNAs before allowing them to enter the house premises. The lawmakers were only being provided facemasks upon arrival at the Parliament House.

It is to be noted that the house has already banned the provision of heavy books to the lawmakers as one of the PTI woman lawmaker Malika Bukhari got injured after being hit by a budget book during rumpus in the National Assembly earlier this week. Yesterday, hand sanitizer bottles were thrown from opposition benches as soon Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif started his budget speech.

One of the bottles hit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Akram Cheema from treasury benches.

The Lower House of the Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members came to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session and threw budget books in session.