938 Pakistani medics reach Kuwait since October: Embassy

A fifth group of Pakistani medical professionals arrived in Kuwait on Thursday, the Pakistan Embassy in Kuwait said, taking the total number of health care workers who have travelled to the state since October last year to 938.

“Fifth batch of 192 Pakistani medical professionals arrived in Kuwait today. Received by Community Welfare Attache, Farrukh Amir Sial,” the Pakistan embassy in Kuwait tweeted on Thursday.

“5th Flight with 192 Pakistani Medical professionals has departed for Kuwait, bringing the total to 938,” the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

“This is the result of successful discussions between Pakistan & Kuwait opening up employment opportunities for Pakistani medics despite #Covid.”

In another tweet, the ministry said the medical workers had been selected by Kuwait's health ministry after" testing & due process." It also provided a breakdown of health care workers who have travelled to Kuwait since last year:

Kuwait had suspended visas for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2011 over, what it said, difficult security conditions in the five countries.

Pakistan began visa resumption talks with Kuwait in 2020, after which the first group of 208 nurses, doctors and medical technicians travelled to Kuwait on October 22, 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan. Three more groups have gone since, as talks continued, and last month, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced, after meeting the Kuwaiti prime minister, that business and family visas for Pakistani nationals would be “immediately” resumed.