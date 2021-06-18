Tarin backs SBP’s efforts to promote banks’ outreach, job creation

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) of his full support in all those efforts that will promote the banking sector outreach in the country, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and job creation.

The finance minister assured this during a meeting with SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir who called on him on Thursday.

The governor updated the finance minister on the progress of different policy initiatives that are designed for the uplift of the rural and urban youth. He briefly touched upon the simplification of regulation the central bank has proposed to keep pace with the fast-changing financial landscape of the country.

He said that the central bank is fully committed to assisting the process of economic growth and promoting the fuller utilisation of the country’s resources in line with the objectives of the present government.