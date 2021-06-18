Portal, mobile app launched for women in legal fraternity

The government has launched a web portal and mobile app to access and share timely updated and relevant information and opportunities for women in the legal fraternity.

Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal inaugurated this unique Pakistani initiative the LawyHER.pk web and app portal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari said this project complements the government efforts to enforce and protect women and child rights.

She said that this digital platform will also provide a secure discussion forum for women in the legal profession, along with a lawyer directory to boost access to legal aid and a bank of resources related to laws, policies and publications.

She said that the government is committed to achieving gender equality and child justice by using new technologies and via evidence-based creative synergies to ensure the safe and dignified participation and inclusion of women in all spheres of life.