PIA becomes first Pakistani airline with vaccinated crew: CEO

All crew members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have got vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to Chief Executive Office (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the national airline has achieved the goal of getting all its pilots, flight attendants and other staff inoculated against the deadly virus.

“Pakistan International Airlines has become the first Pakistani airline to have completely safe crew,” said the CEO in a statement.

“All safety measures are being completely adhered to,” he added, reiterating the airline’s resolve to ensure the safety of not only its passengers but its staff as well.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has relaxed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mandatory disinfection of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft.

The aviation authority has waived the condition for disinfecting PIA planes at foreign stations prior to boarding passengers for ferry flights.

A notification has been issued by the CAA that stated disinfection of PIA planes operating outbound destinations will not require mandatory disinfection at a foreign station prior to boarding passengers. The decision had been taken to minimise the risk of transmission of coronavirus through air travel.

It is pertinent to mention here that ferry flights are being operated for bringing back Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia who were left stranded due to Covid-related travel restrictions. The national carrier sought a waiver on mandatory disinfection of the aircraft for ferry flights at the foreign stations.