Seven bogies of freight train derail near Kotri

In yet another train incident, seven bogies of a freight train derailed near Kotri Railway Station on Thursday. The incident occurred due to brake failure of the train and as a result, seven bogies of the train were derailed. The driver Wazir Muhammad and the fireman of the Pakistan Railways sustained minor injuries in the incident. Getting information, the railways’ team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work at the spot. Earlier in October last year, four bogies of a freight train had derailed near Ghotki. The Parcel Express of Pakistan Railways was on its way to Faisalabad from Karachi when four of its bogies were derailed near Ghotki. After the incident, the railway track had been blocked.













