Opposition decides to withdraw no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker



The opposition has decided to withdraw the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri at the request of the government. According to sources, the opposition will take back the no-confidence motion it filed earlier, today.

It may be recalled that last week the joint opposition in the National Assembly had filed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

The motion stated that the Deputy Speaker had violated the rules and regulations and democratic values ​​during the session. The joint opposition said that the Deputy Speaker deprived the opposition of the right to represent and speak for the people. It added that the legal bills, which have not yet been sent to the standing committees, were passed directly.