Sindh’s performance best among all provinces, says Nasir Hussain Shah

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that we have increased the salary of employees by 20%, the salary of workers in the province has been increased to at least 25 thousand.

Talking to the media in Sukkur, Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh has the best performance.

Nasir Shah said that the federal minister says that the Sindh police did nothing, it is an insult to our martyrs. Police did a better job in Sindh.

He said that these people take U-turns, lie, it seems that these people have presented the last blow.

Nasir Hussain Shah asked why no action is taken against those on the right and left of the Prime Minister.