Special market to be set up in Islamabad for women

ISLAMABAD: A special market is to be established in Islamabad for women, where they may run their businesses and to have their own stalls.

This was announced by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Women Chambers of Commerce.

The minister said that fifty percent of the population of the country consists of women and policies have been made to bring them into the mainstream. He also discussed facilities being planned for women to run their businesses in Islamabad.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that it is imperative for development to involve women in economic activities. For this purpose, he said that several proposals have been made in the current budget for the social and economic uplift of women.

He said that loans are being given to women on priority for increasing the circles of their businesses. Various steps would be ensured for providing resources to women for businesses while Women Chambers of Commerce would be also offered opportunities in the women market of Capital.

Moreover, he said that separate desks would be set up for women at NADRA and passport offices. The delegation headed by President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce, Samina Fazeel thanked the minister for taking steps for the welfare of women.