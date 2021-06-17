K Electric grid station to be demolished in two months on orders of SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court Karachi Registry, while hearing the petition filed against the K Electric grid station located on the Green Belt in the Mahmoodabad area of Karachi, declared the said grid station illegal and ordered its removal within two months.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that the electric grid is located on the green belt and therefore, should be removed. He added that the green belt cannot be allowed to be used for commercial activities.

The apex court also directed the KMC to restore the green belt to its original position and create a park on the green belt.

The counsel representing the petitioning citizens took a stand in the court that PECHS Phase 6 is allotted for 10 acres of green belt in Mahmoodabad and the PECH Society has given this green belt to K Electric.

The petition also states that the Green Belt has nothing to do with the PECH Society, it is owned by KMC.