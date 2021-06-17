FM Qureshi to visit Turkey to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum



Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum from 17-20 June 2021 at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Foreign Minister will also be participating in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia’ along with other Foreign Ministers from the region, where he will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Minister will be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.

Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.