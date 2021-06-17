Balochistan budget to be presented on June 18



Balochistan’s budget for the next financial year will be presented tomorrow, June 18. The total volume of the new budget is more than Rs 500 billion, about Rs 140 billion is likely to be set aside for development. A proposal for the increase in employees’ salary from 10 to 15% is also under consideration.

According to provincial finance minister Zahoor Ahmed Baledi, the budget of Balochistan will be presented tomorrow. He claimed that he will present the best budget of the province for the next financial year.

The budget meeting of Balochistan has been convened at 4 pm on Friday. According to sources in the finance department, about Rs 370 billion is likely to be set aside in the budget for the next financial year 2021-22 in non-developmental terms.

The budget deficit for the next financial year will be around Rs 100 billion. Balochistan is expected to earn Rs 400 billion in the new financial year. The budget of the province for the next financial year will be tax free.

It is proposed to create around 5,000 new posts in the budget. Rs 90 billion is likely to be allocated for education and Rs 40 billion is likely to be set aside for health.

It is proposed to allocate Rs. 60 billion for law and order during the next financial year.