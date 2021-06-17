Morata to stay on loan at Juventus for another season

TURIN: Alvaro Morata will stay at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid for another season, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday. Morata, who is currently with the Spain squad at the European Championship, spent last season on loan in Turin, and the clubs have come to an agreement that he can stay for another year. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals across all competitions for Juventus last season as the reigning Serie A champions endured a difficult campaign, finishing fourth in the standings. Juve retain the option to buy the Spaniard at the end of his second year on loan, with a future at Spanish side Atletico looking very unlikely. He rejoined Atletico in 2019 from Premier League club Chelsea. Morata spent a first spell at Juventus between 2014 and 2016. Across the two stints in Turin, Morata has made 137 appearances and scored 47 goals.













