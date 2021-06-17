Feroze Khan says we should marry more than once

Feroze Khan is a versatile and talented actor in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. He is famous for his splendid acting skills. His dramas Khaani, Ishqiya and Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 turned out to be the biggest hit projects. Feroze Khan along with actress Humaima Malik recently appeared in a game show. While playing a game in the show, the host asked Feroze Khan’s response to a statement about him. He said, “I was a kid and I married earlier.” “I had to marry at a younger age and marriage is learning I think we should marry more than once,” he added.













