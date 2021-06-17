TikTok boosts digital well-being awareness in Pakistan

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, hosted a webinar on ‘Digital Wellbeing’ on Monday. A three-member panel comprising Jamin Tan, Head, APAC Regional Product Policy, Trust & Safety at TikTok; Jehan Ara, Member TikTok APAC Safety Advisory Council and Junaid Akram, a prominent TikTok Content Creator discussed online safety as an industry-wide challenge and the efforts exerted by TikTok to create a safe and positive environment for its users. The webinar acted as an ideal venue to educate the TikTok community and the wider public on its Community Guidelines, safety policies and tools, in addition to its efforts to maintain the digital well-being of its community. The webinars’ agenda was not limited to safety only, as the members also used this avenue to share tips on content creation and encourage the TikTok Community in Pakistan to create more educational and thought-provoking content. “We have invested heavily to make sure that TikTok remains a safe platform for users. We also released our Community Guidelines in Urdu to bridge the gap between the users and the platform,” said Jamin Tan.













