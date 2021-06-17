Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation

Troubled game Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation stores from next week, Sony confirmed Wednesday, six months after it was pulled over bugs and compatibility issues.

The dystopian-themed game was reportedly one of the most expensive ever made and its release was hotly anticipated, but the rollout was mired in problems.

In December 2020, Sony said it was pulling the game from PlayStation stores around the world citing “customer satisfaction” after multiple complaints about glitches and even health risks.

But a regulatory disclosure by the game’s maker, CD Projekt Red, on Tuesday said Sony Interactive Entertainment would “reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation store, effective on 21 June 2021.”

In a statement Wednesday, Sony confirmed the game would be relisted this month.

But it warned there could still be issues with the title if played on PlayStation 4 consoles. “Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms,” Sony Interactive Entertainment said.

“SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience,” it added.

The game title, which was also released on Xbox One and PCs, has been CD Projekt Red’s biggest hit and the group’s president has said its launch has been a “huge lesson”.

The company has released a series of patches to deal with a variety of issues and was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained the game caused an epileptic seizure.