Rakhi Sawant gets first shot for COVID vaccine

Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday posted an Instagram video that show her getting her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine. In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab. “Ho gayi meri pehli dose! Ab wait karo meri new video ki: #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut#GETVACCINATED@saregama_official@shabinakhanofficial,” Rakhi wrote as caption. Rakhi was heard singing the number “Dream mein entry”, a music video she will soon be seen featuring in. The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called “Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn”, directed by Marukh Mirza.













