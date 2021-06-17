Last two accused get bail in Park Lane scam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to last two accused persons in the Park Lane case filed by the anti-graft body.

Appearing before a three-member bench of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminud Din Khan, the counsel for Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Private) Limited contended that since filing the reference single witness from 93 witnesses of the testified before the court whereas his clients have spent more than 26 months in jail.

The NAB has filed a supplementary reference against Zardari and others on August 18, 2020. The Bureau nominated former president Asif Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Private) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance, 1984, and Hussain Lawai.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/ director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as OMNI group, Anwar Majid, shareholder director OMNI group, Taha Raza, relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem, former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal general manger (GM) M/s Tracom (Private) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

In its reference, the anti-corruption watchdog has alleged that Zardari got a loan of Rs1.5 billion released for another of his front companies and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts. The Bureau has alleged that Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials helped Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane agreements and obtained forged documents.

Rest of the accused persons were granted bail in the matter on various grounds but Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Private) Limited were behind the bars.

During the post-arrest bail application hearing, Justice Bandial asked the prosecutor NAB to satisfy the court on what grounds the accused person should be declined from bail facility. A member of the bench Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also inquired from the prosecutor NAB that what is criminality or what allegations were filed against them. To which the NAB prosecutor submitted that they formed a fabricated company and availed substantial amounts of loan fraudulently saying Zardari was granted bail on hardship and medical grounds.

Justice Bandial observed every bank has due diligence before disbursing loan so the NAB should apprise the court what fraud had been committed in the matter in hand. Later, the bench granted bail to both the accused persons and disposed of the applications.