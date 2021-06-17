Sindh to fire public, private employees refusing Covid-19 vaccines: minister

People not getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus in Sindh will be fired from their jobs, Sindh Information and Technology Minister Taimur Talpur warned Wednesday.

“Not only the mobile SIM cards of those not getting inoculated will be blocked but show-cause notices will be issued to these people as well,” he said on a private TV channel on Wednesday.

Talpur clarified the government has not announced any deadline for the vaccination but people should get immunised as soon as possible.

“We will likely announce a deadline by the first week of July,” he said.

Earlier this week, Sindh decided to block the mobile phone SIM cards of people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Salaries of government employees have already been linked to their vaccination. Any public worker who doesn’t get the COVID-19 shot will not receive their salary.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of fake vaccination certificates being distributed at the Expo Centre in Karachi. He instructed the interior ministry and the Sindh inspector-general to take strict action against them.

Anyone found to be spreading misinformation about the vaccine will be penalised, Shah warned.

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of more than 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine being administered, as per the government’s statistics.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to Planning Minister Asad Umar.

Currently, 300,000-350,000 people are registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.