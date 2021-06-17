Court awards 10-year sentence to former KU teacher in harassment case

A special court judge Wednesday awarded a 10-year sentence to a former assistant professor of Karachi University after conducting a trial over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation over harassing a female colleague on the internet. The court also imposed a 50,000 rupees fine on the accused person, who was assistant professor at the psychology department of the university. A female teacher in the complaint lodged with the FIA said that the professor had set up a fake social media profile impersonating her. The FIA officials said that the lecturer’s photos were also doctored by the accused. The accused person had posted immoral pictures on the fake social media account. The FIA Cyber Crime wing had arrested the accused person under the harassment charges. The FIA officials have been reported saying that they had contacted Facebook to ascertain the identity of the suspect. After verification, an FIR was registered against the accused person. The assistant professor was arrested under Section 21 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. After trial of the case before the special court the judge awarded 10-year jail term and Rs50,000 fine after charges were proved against the accused.













