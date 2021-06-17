MA, BA third divisions are eligible for jobs, rules LHC

The Lahore High Court has set aside a condition to refuse jobs to people having their Masters or graduation in the third division.

The LHC remarked that according to the recruitment policy, 2017, there is no rule to reject a candidate on the basis of having a Masters degree in third division.

The LHC passed this judgement while hearing a case regarding the refusal of a job to the petitioner on the grounds of his having a graduation degree in the third division.

Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir released a 9-page judgement of the high court in this case on Wednesday.

Petitioner Mehboobul Hassan submitted his job application for the ESE (Science and Mathematics) to the education department. After the scrutiny, the petitioner passed the exam of (National Testing Service) NTS. But his name was not included in the final list.

The government lawyer had argued that according to the notification of the Punjab government, for the post of ESE, the candidate must have done his graduation at least in second division. He said since the candidate got third division in his graduation, that’s why he was not eligible for the post.

The LHC observed in its judgement that first the candidate was made legible, then made ineligible on the grounds of his third division in graduation.

The Punjab government’s monitoring and implementation unit had released a notification regarding the method of recruitment in the department.

The judgement said that in the present case, it could be noted that the candidate was having not only a graduation degree but he also had a Masters degree.

The LHC said ‘it is clear that the Master degree holder, no matter what his/her division is, is eligible for the job.’

The judgement said that the notification released by the Punjab government’s monitoring and implementation unit did not apply to Masters degree holders.

The LHC while accepting the petition ordered the concerned authorities to review petitioner’s job application in the light of court’s order.