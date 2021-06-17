E-portal ‘Ehsaas Digital’ to empower, facilitate common man: Dr. Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that Ehsaas had opened an e-portal “Ehsaas Digital” to provide easy access to information and services related to all its initiatives which would help empower and facilitate a common man.

“The digital e-portal offers Ehsaas specific people centered information to address their questions about how they can benefit from diverse programmes of Ehsaas as they are not interested in technical information”, Dr. Nishtar stated during a news conference held here.

Dr. Nishar explained that Ehsaas Digital e-portal was a one stop source of information on Ehsaas, electronically linking the public with the right set of information needed to enroll and benefit from its initiatives.

It integrates Ehsaas benefits and services for 14 different target groups of our society all including the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, the undernourished, students from low-income backgrounds and poor women and elderly citizens, she said.

Specifically designed instructional programmes in Urdu allow masses to read and understand people centered information of myriad Ehsaas programmes and initiatives; Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Surey, Ehsaas Registration Desks, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Waseela e Taleem Digital, Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Interest Free Loan, Ehsaas Bachat Account, Ehsaas Amdan, Dar-ul-Ehsaas, Ehsaas Panahgah, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, One Window Ehsaas, Ehsaas Tahafuz and several others, she said.

Anyone interested to know about Ehsaas can check instructional details of mainstream Ehsaas programmes through this online portal. Ehsaas Digital lets people see the salient features, eligibility criteria, benefits, address lists of programme offices by region along with helpline numbers for each of the programmes and initiatives.

Dr. Nishtar said that one can access programme pages by clicking on the relevant programme button on the main page of this portal. Electronically, the Ehsaas Digital portal can be accessed at : http://ehsaasdigital.pass.gov.pk/.

Being a part of One Window Ehsaas, the Ehsaas Digital will also strengthen transparency and communication loops with the public-particularly with Ehsaas beneficiaries. Being able to respond to queries and concerns of beneficiaries in Urdu language, will enable Ehsaas to tailor its social protection and poverty alleviation response to be more efficient and people centric.

Dr. Nishtar said that promoting an evidence-based communication was critically needed to counter the widespread rumors and misinformation by fraudsters in the name of Ehsaas. “This digital information and services platform will deter corruption and fraud by alerting a common man with relevant and appropriate information about Ehsaas benefits and services”.