Govt gave special attention on poverty alleviation in budget: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government has given special attention on poverty alleviation in the budget. Addressing a budget press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said twenty percent salaries of government employees have been increased in the province and minimum wage for workers in the province have been increased to 25000 rupees from 17500.

He said an amount of two billion rupees has been earmarked for the poverty alleviation programme through which business loans of two to five hundred thousand rupees will be provided to youth. Similarly, he said an amount of three billion rupees has been earmarked for loans to small grower having 25 acres of the land whereas subsidies on seed and fertilizer will also be provided to small farmers to boost agriculture sector in the province.