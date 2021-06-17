Past rulers set records of corruption: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that past rulers set records of corruption and huge money was minted in connivance with the mafias.

Instead of changing the lives of people, robber barons were patronized for personal gains.

In a statement, he asserted that looters would have to be accountable for their misdeeds. Before levelling baseless allegations, the defeated elements should look into their own peep as their accusations were a bundle of lies, he insisted. The country was moving in the right direction and the government was burning the midnight oil to resolve the problems of people, he emphasised and added that resources were a trust of the people to be utilized for public welfare. The opponents of development do not want the country to prosper, he deplored.

Regrettably, the past rulers made corruption in the name of projects and people were deprived of their rights. The CM said the PTI government had promoted the norms of transparent governance while eliminating corruption at every level. A handful of people were opposing public welfare but PM Imran Khan-led government would set a new record of public service, he added.