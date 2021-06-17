Qureshi leaves for Turkey today to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Ankara today (Thursday) for a three-day trip to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum from 17-20 June 2021 at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavusoglu,” said the Foreign Office (FO). The FO said that Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on “Regional Cooperation in Asia” along with other foreign ministers of the region during the conference. It added that the foreign minister will “highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity”. On the sidelines of the forum, Qureshi will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and key regional and international partners. The FO said that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the forum is “Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches”. “Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation,” said the FO.













