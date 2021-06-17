Petitions regarding Nawaz Sharif’s property adjourned

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on three petitions challenging the decision of Accountability Court (AC) regarding the confiscation and auction of the property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The hearing of the case was adjourned without proceedings due to absence of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah The petitioners prayed the court to annul the orders of accountability court for confiscation of property. They said the accountability court ignored the various facts while giving its verdict. The petitioners will be affected if the decision was not dismissed by this bench. The court should annul the decisions of the accountability court of October 1, 2020, April 2021 and June 2021.

It may be mentioned here that an AC had ordered to confiscate the property due to the continuous disappearance of Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference. Three citizens had challenged the decision in IHC.