Rumpus in parliament

In an ideal world, parliamentarians would legislate, debate and collectively work for the benefit of their constituents but the stark reality is quite the opposite in Pakistan (and several other countries). What happened in the National Assembly earlier this week was beyond shameful which requires urgent introspection on the conduct of politicians from all three mainstream political parties who are supposed to be behave like mature adults.

Did the people vote for them to fight and act like school children? Perhaps, these supposedly learned members of the parliament should assemble in a wrestling arena for they aren’t suited to represent the public. Millions of rupees are spent on electing them given how tall promises are made but the outcome isn’t always up to the expectations of the public.

Regardless of who abused or hurled objects first, the point is how dare they chose to be abusive while working as public office holders. This isn’t the first time and probably won’t be the last given how Pakistani politicians act in and outside the parliament. It was also unfortunate that PTI’s Parliamentary Secretary and MNA Maleeka Bokhari was injured by a member of the opposition during the brawl. What if she had a serious injury? Is there any code of conduct or are we living in a lawless jungle?

Many may not be aware but back in 1958 the Deputy Speaker of the then East Pakistan Assembly Shahid Ali Patwari died when something similar occurred.

Was this the planning and strategy made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif. Is this how they want to give tough time in the parliament? Is this what they have to offer as a counter budget? Where would this lead us? Would parliamentarians bring knives, pistols and AK-47s next and we’ll have to witness dead bodies in the so-called sacred house?

Though Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser decided to ban entry of seven parliamentarians comprising of all three parties until further notice upon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, wasn’t the speaker liable to protect the sanctity of the parliament during the ensuing crisis since he’s its custodian? He certainly failed to act sooner.

Those parliamentarians responsible for this mess should be sent to rehab classes and should study the political life and struggle of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They might even learning something about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) especially his humility and kindness. *