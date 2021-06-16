Faisal Sultan admits Covid vaccine shortage

The government is trying to ensure the supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country and more shots are likely to arrive soon.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday at a media briefing that so far 20 million people have been jabbed as the government has got sufficient doses in June to ramp up the vaccination drive in the country.

He rejected the reports of vaccines shortage in Pakistan calling it as “heresay” and said that supplies ran out all over the world. He said the vaccine situation in the country would improve after June 20 when more vaccines would reach Pakistan.

He failed to mention the time of the delivery of the supplies, saying that they were in contact with local and provincial administrations to make up the shortfall.

Dr Faisal said: “We have two million doses available and vaccinations will continue to protect our citizens from carrying the coronavirus.”

The premier’s aide on health said that there was no harm if the second dose of vaccine was delayed by six to eight weeks instead of a routine three to four-week duration in between jabs.

He advised citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in offices and markets to prevent the disease. “COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the first and second waves.”

He said that the government was seeking full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands with soap frequently, and avoid crowded places.”