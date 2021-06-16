Federal government failed to deliver Rs 147 billion as promised, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Addressing the media at the post-budget conference today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that Rs 147 billion is to be received from the federation, but it does not seem likely as the federal government has always failed to deliver to its people.

Shah also said that another Rs 869 billion was to be received from the federal government. “The federation had promised to give Rs 760 billion this year, out of which Rs 147 billion is to be received now. But I don’t think it will pay off,” said the Minister.

He said that the Sindh budget is Rs 14.77 trillion this year and the biggest source of revenue is the Sindh Revenue Board, which will get Rs 125 billion.

The Chief Minister Sindh said that grants will also be given to government universities. The budget has also allocated money for education boards and fixed the wages of laborers at Rs 25,000. Loans up to Rs 2 lakh will also be given to small farmers.

He said that they will provide Rs.1000 billion in subsidies for fertilizers, Rs.1 billion has been set aside in the budget for small IT businesses and Rs.27 billion for development was received from the previous government which has been reduced to Rs.5.5 billion.

Murad Ali Shah said that Rs 6 billion has been set aside in the budget for NICVD, Rs 4 billion for Gambit Institute, a total of Rs 7 billion has been set aside for SIUT, we have fixed the salaries of government employees. 20% increase, the salaries of our employees are higher than the whole of Pakistan, we have announced a minimum wage of 25,000 rupees.

“We are not allowed to buy corona virus vaccine. I appeal to the public to get corona vaccine and be careful. We were told not to worry about the vaccine,” he said. He said that first Punjab and later Sindh had run out of vaccines, adding that Sindh was the only province which had set up an infection hospital.

The Sindh Chief Minister said they have done double corona testing all over the country. We have 80% people who have recovered from corona.

The Chief Minister of Sindh said that he has no problem with any province.