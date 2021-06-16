Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, June 16, 2021


Actor Chandrashekhar passes away at 97

Vetern actor Chandrashekar passed away on June 16. The actor was in the hospital due to age-related complications. 

After being in a hospital for almost a week he passed away in the morning at age 97. 

His legacy will live on with two of his sons and a daughter, along with their families. 

The veteran actor was known as a television producer and had worked in about 250 films. 

He is best known for movies like Suranf, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, Rustom-e-Baghdad and many others. 

At the age of 77 he worked on his last film called Khauff. As a producer he’s best known for his movie Street singer.

Apart from being a talented actor and producer he also served as the president of Federation of Western India Cine EMployees (FWICE) and the All India Film Employees Confederation. 

