Irfan leads in senior section of PGF Qualifying School Golf

LAHORE: The second segment of the Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School 2021-22 for senior and junior professionals got underway at the challenging Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course here Tuesday .While the first segment for selection of career seeking golf professionals was completed last week, the second segment activity aims to finalise the selection of 35 senior professionals and twenty junior professionals who will ultimately be eligible to participate in the professional golf circuit of Pakistan.

Whereas the event may notably be classified as a selection for senior professional players, yet evident in the course of the competition was adequate flair in shot making and distinguishable was playing proficiency and skillful handling of the Royal Palm Golf Course challenges. And at the end of the first round, the masterly one turned out to be Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi who produced an impressive gross score of 71, one under par to occupy the top position in the race for selection. This score represented a remarkable effort and noteworthy was his consistency and precision in his handling of approach shots to the green plus backed by level headed putting. Other participating seniors who performed well were Ghani Khan of Karachi Golf Club and Manzoor Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana. They managed a spirited score of gross 74 each and were placed two strokes behind the leader.

A lone one with a fairly reasonable score of gross 75 was Nazeer Mehmood of Got Machi Golf Club while four others were bracketed at a score of gross 76. They were Noor Khan (Peshawar), Raja Arshad (Islamabad), Asghar Ali (Lahore Gymkhana) and Rustam Ali Chatta (Lahore Garrison). Formidable one in the junior professionals race was M Saqib of Lahore Garrison. His score in the first round was gross 71, one under par. Others in the race were Nabeel Khan (Airmen Golf Club) at a score of 74, Shahzeb Khan (Peshawar) at 76 and his city mate Musa Khan at 77.