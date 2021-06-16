Cars sale, production increased by 56.63 and 49.67% respectively

The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 56.63 and 49.67 percent respectively during the first eleven months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 139,613 cars were sold against the sale of 89,130 units while the production of cars increased from 89,284 units to 133,640 units, showing growth of 56.63 and 49.67 percent respectively, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Tuesday.

Among cars, 22,450 units of Honda cars were sold during May this year as compared to the sale of 12,252 units last year, thus showing a jump of 83.23 percent while Suzuki Swift’s sale surged by 29.64 percent as its sale increased to 2,108 units from 1,626 units in May 2020.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sale however witnessed a decrease of 22.51 percent from 21,285 units during last year to 16,493 units in same period under review whereas the newly launched Toyota Yaris however increased by 1156.88 percent as its sale up from 167 units in May 2020 to 2,099 units in May 2021.

Similarly, the sale of Hyundai Elantra however witnessed a decrease of 7.5 percent as it sale down from 280 units in April 2021 to 259 units in May 2021 while the Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 15,240 units in the month under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 11,477 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase to 11,805 units from 6,508 units in May last year. Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 29,260 units in May 2020 to 36,504 units in the same month of the current year.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 96.29 percent from 11,259 units to 22,101 units whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 40.47 percent from 1,292 units to 1,815 units during eleven months of FY 2020-21.

The production of Toyota Corolla declined from 21,436 units to 16,473 units, showing a decrease of 23.15 percent.

The production of newly launched Toyota Yaris also decreased by 99.44 percent from 389 units in May 2020 to 2,145 units in May 2021 whereas the production of Hyundai Elantra however witnessed an increase of 37.43 percent as it production up from 203 units in April 2021 to 279 units in May 2021.

The production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 10,312 units to 15,317 units, witnessing an increase of 48.53 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a jump of 51.70 percent from 6,991 units to 10,606 units.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan increased by 90.48 percent from 4,151 units to 7,922 units while the production of Suzuki Alto decreased by 3.55 percent from 33,454 units to 32,265 units during July-May (2020-21).