PSX sheds 93 points in range-bound session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a profit-taking activity amid a range-bound session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 93.52 points (-0.19 percent) to close at 48,632.56 points.

The market opened on a positive note but it oscillated between green and red zones. The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 329.9 points, showing an intraday high of 48,841.4 and a low of 48,511.5.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 49.38 points (-0.15 percent) to close at 33,053.84 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 64.19 points (-0.27 percent) to close at 23,991.67 points. A total of 378 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 131 closed up, shares of 223 closed down while shares of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 6.72 million to 1224.57 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 49,600 to 232,032, while value traded decreased by Rs14.68 billion to Rs28.17 billion. The overall market capitalisation decreased by Rs12.61 billion.

Among scrips, KEL led the table with 312.97 million shares, followed by WTL (147.62 million) and BYCO (129.35 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include KEL, WTL, BYCO, HASCOL and POWER, which formed 55.35 percent of total volumes.

Sector wise, the index was let down by commercial banks with 46 points, oil & gas exploration companies with 45 points, refinery with 24 points, textile composite with 19 points and fertilizer with 17 points. The most points taken off the index were by PPL which stripped the index of 31 points followed by LUCK with 21 points, SYS with 18 points, ENGRO with 17 points and EFERT with 15 points.

The sectors propping up the index were power generation & distribution with 80 points, chemical with 12 points, pharmaceuticals with 8 points, oil & gas marketing companies with 5 points and tobacco with 3 points. The most points added to the index were by HUBC which contributed 52 points followed by KEL with 29 points, TRG with 28 points, FFC with 18 points and PSO with 11 points.

According to analysts, the investors adopted a cautious stance owing to news reports suggesting a delay in the 6th IMF review. On the sector front, refineries witnessed profit-taking and closed down by1.59 percent after news reports suggesting that refineries termed four clauses of the budget as ‘counter-productive’, they added.