Gold price surges to Rs93,500 per 10gm

Gold price remained in a descending movement for the third straight session on Tuesday and went down around 0.3 percent in the international market, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs. At 14:32 GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,861 an ounce after losing $5.90 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Monday last. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs93,500 with a gain of Rs700, as international closing price of gold on Monday during the Asian trading hours was up as compared to the closing price. The price of yellow metal remained Rs92,800 on Monday. It is pertinent to mention that the US policy decision and updated projections are due on Wednesday. The markets are on the lookout for the Fed to eventually announce a strategy for reducing its massive bond-buying programme. In turn, this has been supporting the greenback to some extent. With that being said, the risk on Wednesday is if inflation expectations are higher, ultimately feeding through to a more sustained rise in inflation over the medium term. This would be more hawkish than what the markets are priced for and would most probably be marginally positive for the US dollar.













